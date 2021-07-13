Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,324 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NYSE:IT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.33. 3,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,722. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $258.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

