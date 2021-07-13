GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.98 ($41.15).

ETR G1A opened at €35.53 ($41.80) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

