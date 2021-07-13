Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $448.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac is well poised to benefit from a diversified business model and higher market penetration, driven by an aging power infrastructure. It established a new business entity, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. An extended footprint in the clean energy market, with the Chilicon Power buyout, bode well. The Deep Sea Electronics acquisition will help Generac advance its product roadmap with the evolution of the world’s electrical grid. However, stiff competition from diversified industrial companies, and high research and development expenses are concerning. Tense Sino-U.S. trade relations and export restrictions amid the pandemic pose headwinds. Its clean energy business is partially dependent on favorable government policies and subsidies. This, in turn, hinders its growth potential to some extent.”

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.20.

NYSE GNRC opened at $448.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 12 month low of $126.02 and a 12 month high of $452.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

