General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in the digital business and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, the company reiterated adjusted earnings per share at 15-25 cents. It expects cash flow generation in the second quarter to improve on a year-over-year basis. Also, it believes that cash flow improvement in the second quarter will likely be similar to the first quarter of 2021. However, headwinds in the aviation and onshore wind markets in the United States might be concerning in the near term. Any adverse impact of foreign currency fluctuations might be concerning. In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Shares of General Electric are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

