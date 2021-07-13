Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

