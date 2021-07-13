Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,086 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Gentex by 768.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

