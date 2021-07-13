Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars Sells 4,061 Shares

Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48.

GNTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,463. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.