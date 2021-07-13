Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars Sells 4,061 Shares

Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48.
GNTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,463. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.
Gentex Company Profile
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.