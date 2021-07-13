Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,017 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,805,000 after buying an additional 117,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth $7,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $828.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

