Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Sutro Biopharma worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $835.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.