Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,324 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $780.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

