Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,473 shares of company stock worth $2,841,719 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

