Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCBS. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

