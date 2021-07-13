Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Innoviva worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innoviva by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

