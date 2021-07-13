Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Innoviva worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

