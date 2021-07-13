Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13 Million Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Ribbon Communications worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304,249 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.