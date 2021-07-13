Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,017 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth $7,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,731 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $828.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

