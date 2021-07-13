Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $158,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $170,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $6,468,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

