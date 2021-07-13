Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 58 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).
- On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($195.11).
- On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).
LON SBRE opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £648.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.