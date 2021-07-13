Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 58 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($195.11).

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £648.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

SBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

