Gerhard Watzinger Sells 10,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.99, for a total value of $2,229,900.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,529. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

