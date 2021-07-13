Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 481,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

