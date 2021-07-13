Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Hits $3.61 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $346,241.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00883534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005401 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.