Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

