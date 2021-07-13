Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $381,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $393.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,485 shares of company stock worth $49,797,550 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.