Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.