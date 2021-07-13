Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

