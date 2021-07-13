Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Sells $6,422,959.12 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12.

Daniel T. Scavilla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globus Medical alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. 3,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,252. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.