Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $41,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $4,961.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,885.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,199.53 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

