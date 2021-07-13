Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $39.65 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $39,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

