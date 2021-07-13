Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 401,569 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401,569 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

