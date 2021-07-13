Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 890 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of LPL Financial worth $37,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $71,401,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $91,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 295.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.