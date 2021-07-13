Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,150. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

