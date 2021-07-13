Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,178 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 3.1% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 121,523 shares of company stock worth $1,889,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 4,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,489. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

