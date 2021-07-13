Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 4,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

NYSE GBDC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

