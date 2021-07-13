Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) PT Raised to $20.50 at Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.83.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

