GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $467,125.00.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $473,750.00.

Shares of NYSE GDRX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 1,436,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,686. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

