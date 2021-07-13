Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other news, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $94,226.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

