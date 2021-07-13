Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) COO Sells $781,353.75 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) COO Desiree Coleman sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.
NYSE:GSHD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
