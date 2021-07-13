Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) COO Sells $781,353.75 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) COO Desiree Coleman sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

NYSE:GSHD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.