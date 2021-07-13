GoPro (NYSE:GPRO) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

GoPro, Inc. (NYSE:GPRO)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 7,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,234,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Specifically, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 474,806 shares of company stock worth $5,113,022.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

