GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. GrafTech International makes up about 2.1% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned about 0.26% of GrafTech International worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 32,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

