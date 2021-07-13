Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00.
GO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 404,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,037. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.