Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00.

GO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. 404,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,037. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

