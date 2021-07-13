GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) President Michael Salaman Sells 186,244 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $8,198,460.88.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,950. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

