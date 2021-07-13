Growth DeFi Price Down 5.7% This Week (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00026647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00875414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00092589 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,414 coins and its circulating supply is 341,839 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

