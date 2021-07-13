Grumpy.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,992.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5,992.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00885421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,006,802,533,861 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

