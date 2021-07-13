Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

