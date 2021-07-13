Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,626 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

