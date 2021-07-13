Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,846 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 91.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $210,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

