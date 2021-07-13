Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

