Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of SunCoke Energy worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SXC stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $586.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

