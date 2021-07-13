Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,862,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,805,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.73. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.