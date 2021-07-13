Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:HJLI) Director Francis Duhay Acquires 9,492 Shares

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:HJLI) Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36.
Shares of HJLI opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $20.25.
About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.